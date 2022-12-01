Former AEW World Champion returns after 44 days to confront Jon Moxley on Dynamite

Hangman Page returned during AEW Dynamite to confront Jon Moxley in the opening segment.

Page and Moxley last collided on the October 18th Tuesday episode of Dynamite that went head-to-head with WWE NXT. The world title was on the line between the pair in Mox's hometown of Cincinnati, and the match was a physical affair all the way up until Page sustained a concussion which rendered him unable to continue.

Current world champion MJF took the chance following Page's injury to inform Mox that he would be challenging for the title at AEW Full Gear. After losing to MJF owing to a shocking betrayal at the hands of Wiliam Regal, Mox has been understandably fuming. Last week, he gave his former manager his marching orders after being begged by Bryan Danielson not to harm him.

This week, Moxley found his impassioned promo interrupted by the returning Hangman Page. Hangman's return marked his first appearance in 44 days, and he appeared to be fighting fit as the two engaged in a tense brawl that required officials to break them up.

Whether or not Hangman is truly ready to return to the ring should be the deciding factor as to when fans can expect their rematch. But at the very least, the fans in attendance were fired up by the former AEW Champ's return.

Were you excited by Hangman's return? Let us know in the comments below.

A WWE legend feels like Vince McMahon can only blame himself for his situation. More details here

Poll : 0 votes