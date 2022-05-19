"Shot down the Blackpool Combat Club" - Former Bullet Club star calls for a title shot after huge win over ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta

Robbie Eagles has called for a shot at the ROH Pure Championship after pinning Wheeler Yuta at Best of the Super Juniors 29 - Day two.

Yuta recently appeared in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, as he looked to make a winning start in the BOSJ. However, he suffered a rather surprising loss to the former Bullet Club star.

During his post-match backstage interview, Eagles took shots at the people who picked Yuta over him. The Sniper of the Skies claimed that he shot down the Blackpool Combat Club representative. He said:

"The internet, you're going wild for Wheeler Yuta. You're going wild for Wheeler Yuta during my press conference speech. You guys were picking your AEW boy but guess who shot down the Blackpool Combat Club representative?" (0:13-0:30)

Eagles further demanded a shot at the ROH Pure Championship and also put Tony Khan on notice, alongside Ring of Honor officials. He added:

"I pinned Wheeler Yuta, ROH Pure Champion, opening round, what does that mean? I have a visa for the USA. Tony Khan, Ring of Honor, AEW, I don't care. But I think I earned a title opportunity, huh?" (0:51-1:06)

Watch Robbie Eagles' backstage interview below:

Wheeler Yuta recently spoke about making Samoa Joe proud through his work in ROH

The 25-year-old star captured the ROH Pure Championship at this year's Supercard of Honor XV show. At the same show, former WWE star and ROH veteran Samoa Joe also returned to the promotion.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc, Yuta spoke about Joe and living up to the standards. He said:

“I’m like, ‘oh man, this is cool,’ and then I look over and Samoa Joe’s walking past me, and I’m like, ‘alright, this is real, this is a real thing.’ This is some expectations, I have to be able to uphold what Ring Of Honor’s past has been, and what it’s going to be in the future. Like, the torch has been passed to me, but I’ve got to make guys like that proud.” (H/T- Wrestling Inc.)

It will be interesting to see if the young AEW star can bounce back after his loss against Robbie in NJPW.

Please credit NJPW World and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here...

Edited by Pratik Singh