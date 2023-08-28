Former DX member comes out of retirement to win his first AEW title at All In

A WWE legend rode high tonight at AEW All In. The massive London pay-per-view has seen several title changes so far, but the most surprising might be The Acclaimed alongside Billy Gunn dethroning The House of Black as AEW Trios World Champions.

On the July 22 episode of AEW Collision, the former DX member left his wrestling boots in the ring after The Acclaimed lost a match against The House of Black, signaling his retirement from professional wrestling. Fans were shocked at the time, as Gunn, Max Caster, and Anthony Bowens are a highly entertaining and massively popular trio in All Elite Wrestling.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer got another chance at glory when The Acclaimed was booked to take on Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews once again at AEW All In. Gunn was instrumental in the finish of the match, hitting his trademark Famouser on Brody King. Caster and Bowens followed up with an Arrival and a Mic Drop, respectively, to secure the victory.

Now, at an astonishing 59 years old, Billy Gunn is a champion once again and was able to walk out of Wembley Stadium with his head – and the gold – held high.