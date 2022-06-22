Former manager gives behind-the-scenes insight into what MJF is like in real life (Exclusive)

Former Major League Wrestling (MLW) personality Salina de la Renta recently shared some details about MJF's nature outside the squared circle.

The Salt of the Earth is known for staying committed to his heel persona, whether inside or outside the ring. Maxwell also has a penchant for making fans wonder if he's a bad guy on-screen or in real life by displaying his "arrogant" attitude in meet-and-greets.

Meanwhile, Salina is a former MLW manager and was the first-ever Latina to be the executive producer of an MLW Fusion episode. The Puerto Rican left the promotion in 2021 and tried her luck at a WWE tryout. However, she hasn't received a call back since.

In an interview with Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, the 25-year-old shed light on what MJF is like as a person. She stated that for her, the AEW star was a nice guy but "selective" about his company in real-life:

"Well, I tell you what, he is a selective with who he's nice, so me personally, I think he's a great person and that is behind the scenes without anything else that he's portrayed. I think he's a really sweet guy, deep down. He means well but I have seen him be horrible to a lot of people, so I don't know. In my experience, I think he is selective," Salina shared. [From 25:14 - 25:44]

Check out the interview below:

She also mentioned The Salt of the Earth respected her due to her managerial contributions to the latter's early career.

Salina de la Renta shared her working experience with MJF

As the interview continued, Salina de la Renta disclosed she and MJF used to work on Full Impact Pro (F.I.P.) in Florida. Years later, they became co-workers again in Major League Wrestling from 2018 until the latter's last match in 2020.

"Weirdly enough, I managed him at one point back when we were on the indies and it was like we we're starting, but it was on F.I.P, it's a show here in Florida. And then after that, we both got picked up for MLW and then we we're like 'oh, Hi, I know you," Salina said. [From 24:40 - 24:59]

The Long-Islander was last seen in programming on June 1 Dynamite when he cut a controversial promo. Afterward, AEW removed him from television and promotional content.

Meanwhile, Salina teamed up with Melina in a loss against Mystii Marks and Rache Chanel for the DPCW Women's Tag Team Championship at TSW's Unfoolish Business on April 1.

