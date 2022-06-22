Former MLW personality praises AEW star MJF's promo skills (Exclusive)

Former Major League Wrestling (MLW) personality Salinaa De La Renta expressed her amazement at AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF), especially on his mic skills.

Friedman has often been praised as one of the best talkers in the business by many legends as he delivered some of the best segments in AEW's history. The Salt of the Earth's latest promo was impactful as he sent an ominous message to the company's executives and its President Tony Khan on the June 1 edition of AEW Dynamite.

De La Renta (Natalia Class in Real Life) first wrestled on the Independent circuits, including I BELIEVE IN WRESTLING (IBIW) in Florida. The 25-year old went to Major League Wrestling in 2018 as a manager, announcer and executive producer. She left MLW in 2021 to try her luck as a WWE superstar but wasn't contacted back by the company after her tryout.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, the Puerto Rican was asked who she would push in AEW. She stated that MJF was getting pushed but she emphasized that the latter deserves to be a champion.

De La Renta then lauded The Salt of the Earth's promo-cutting ability while saying she always questioned herself if she could do the same as well.

"MJF is the only person in the industry that I've seen cut a promo and then I'm like questioning myself 'Could I have done that better? I don't think so and I don't know.' I don't know, it's very confusing so I get those like little mixed feelings," [from 23:25 - 23:39]

Chris Jericho shared his honest assessment on AEW star MJF

While Salina De La Renta praised MJF and his mic skills, Chris Jericho stated otherwise. In a recent interview with talkSport, Jericho said Friedman wasn't really that good while also giving thoughts on the latter's contract issues with Tony Khan.

"MJF is [26]. He has a lot to learn. He’s not as good as he thinks he is and like I said, it really is nothing to do with me but I’m sure he’ll be back. 18 months is a long time to stay at home and that’s Tony Khan’s prerogative. You’re under contract, you want to stay at home? You can stay at home and not get paid and that’s what happens." [H/T WrestlingInc]

As of right now, MJF hasn't been seen on AEW Television since the June 1 promo. Meanwhile, De La Renta is currently a free agent and a freelancer, with her last match taking place on April 1 at Texas Style Wrestling.

