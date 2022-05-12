"Of course, it would happen" - Former WWE Champion teases dream match against The Young Bucks

AEW star Jeff Hardy has opened up about his desire to wrestle the former AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks.

The AEW tag team division is stacked at the time of writing, with the likes of The Hardys, The Young Bucks, and even the current ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR leading the charge. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus currently hold the company's Tag Team Championship.

During an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Jeff stated that The Hardys share a long history with The Young Bucks. He also noted that a match between the two teams is bound to happen.

"We know the [Young] Bucks so good and then I was so nervous in like a different wrestling world. I was like ‘oh my god, should this happen? Is this going to happen?’ Of course it’s going to happen but you’ve got to go out there and do it." (1:41-1:51)

Jeff then mentioned that The Hardys’ feud with The Bucks in 2017 could have led to a cinematic match between the four men.

“Well totally like FTR and The Young Bucks are number one, and the one thing we never did before we went back to WWE in 2017, we had this idea for a cinematic match called ‘Too Sweet or Delete.’ Man it could be amazing, do that now with like portals or whatever you want throw in there, just like entertaining. The tag team situation in AEW is just so sick it’s crazy, anybody who wants to work I mean we’re willing to work.” (9:34-10:00)

Matt and Nick Jackson have been eyeing up The Hardys for several weeks, teasing a potential showdown between the four men in the near future.

The Young Bucks and The Hardys have a long history between each other

It's undeniable that Matt and Nick Jackson have taken inspiration from The Hardys over the years. The two teams also faced each other before their stint in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow They gotta run back that Hardy Boyz & Young Bucks ladder match from 2017! Now that Jeff is in AEW. GIVE ME WHAT I WANT - ROH Supercard of Honor (04.01.2017) They gotta run back that Hardy Boyz & Young Bucks ladder match from 2017! Now that Jeff is in AEW. GIVE ME WHAT I WANT - ROH Supercard of Honor (04.01.2017) https://t.co/ClY1r9to2U

The Hardys and The Young Bucks squared off in several independent promotions between 2014 and 2016, including their bout at the legendary ECW Arena in Philadelphia.

Their high point as adversaries came in early 2017 when they feuded over the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship. The rivalry culminated in a brutal ladder match which the AEW EVPs won.

Fans will have to wait and see if the veteran teams clash against each other on AEW programming moving forward.

