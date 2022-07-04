Former WWE Intercontinental Champion reacts to The Acclaimed's surprise announcement

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona has reacted to a surprise announcement by AEW duo Anthony Bowens and Max Caster.

Bowens and Caster, combinedly known as The Acclaimed, made their debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion on October 27, 2020, episode of Dark. In December of the same year, the two stars made their first appearance on AEW Dynamite.

Caster recently took to Twitter to announce that their official theme song is now available on streaming platforms. In his post, he also highlighted that the music is available in three different versions. Here is what he wrote:

"The Acclaimed Theme is now on Streaming Services! Three different versions for your listening pleasure! Apple: http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1631989911… YouTube: https://youtu.be/f8o66InsBiE @AEW @Bowens_Official #MicDrop."

Max Caster's partner Bowens shared his tweet with a caption of his own that highlighted the song's availability:

"Surprise! THE ACCLAIMED OFFICIAL THEME HAS ARRIVED! Instrumental, Lyrics & and special versions are streaming NOW!"

Cardona (fka Zack Ryder in WWE) took note of Caster's tweet and reshared it on the social media platform, coupling it with the caption "Finally!." It looks like the current IMPACT Wrestling star has been waiting for a long time to be able to stream the theme song.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion spotted with The Acclaimed

The wrestling duo, who have gained immense traction in AEW, were recently spotted with former WWE Tag Team Champion Charlie Haas.

The former Team Angle member recently took to Twitter to express his joy meeting Anthony Bowens & Max Caster. He posted a photo of himself posing with the AEW stars and noted that everyone loves the two wrestlers.

Despite being in the company for two years, The Acclaimed is yet to win the Tag Team Championship. It remains to be seen how they will be booked in the near future in AEW.

