"You kind of forget about him" - Former WWE personality explains the consequences of Hangman Adam Page being written off AEW (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has explained the consequences of AEW writing off Hangman Adam Page on TV.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Page might not be seen for the next two to three weeks. Hence, fans are likely to forget about the former AEW World Champion.

However, the former WWE personality noted that AEW would have to restart Page's momentum if they did write him off television.

"You may not see Hangman Page for the next two weeks, three weeks. So if you don't see him on your TV regular where they're doing something, you kind of forget about him. Especially on a hour show, you'll just be forgotten and Tony [Khan] will probably just use some guy, some independent guy. But you don't know him but at the same time, he'll just let Hangman just fade out and when he comes back, he's still there, people still remember him but now you gotta restart him again, you gotta set him on fire again," said Mantell. [51:40 – 52:30]

Ricky Morton recently took to social media to praise Hangman Adam Page

Ricky Morton recently took to social media to praise Hangman Adam Page's growth in the professional wrestling industry.

The WWE Hall of Famer recalled memories of his son Kerry and Page wrestling.

"I’m still so proud of @theAdamPage! I watched him grow up in this industry. From sharing a merchandise table. Asking for advice to get better. Watching him and Kerry wrestle in the ring before the show starts. Those memories are like gold to me," Morton tweeted.

Since losing the AEW World Championship, Page has unsuccessfully challenged for the IWGP World Heavyweight Title at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

On this week's Rampage, he teamed up with John Silver to secure a big win over The Butcher and The Blade.

