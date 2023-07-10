Former WWE star to cost CM Punk the Owen Hart Cup and set up blockbuster AEW All In match? Hints are there

CM Punk advanced to the final of the 2023 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on the most recent episode of AEW Collision, but will a former WWE Superstar cost him in the final next week?

The former AEW World Champion finally managed to defeat ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe on the July 8th edition of Collision, marking the first time in his career that he was able to defeat Joe in his career.

Joe had beaten Punk four times one-on-one in the past, as well as going to two 60-minute draws in 2004. But could the Samoan Submission Machine be the man to cost the Straight Edge Superstar in the final?

One thing that was noticeable about the most recent meeting between Samoa Joe and CM Punk was that fans know how good they can be when pitted against each other, and while the match was good, they seemed to hold back.

Joe didn't hit the Muscle Buster, while Punk didn't deliver the GTS during their match on Collision, leaving a lot on the table for both men to have a much higher-profile match in the near future... perhaps at All In?

The card for All In still hasn't had anything added to it at the time of writing, and for a rivalry that is not only something not only AEW fans but also many pro wrestling fans, in general, want to see, a CM Punk vs Samoa Joe match at a show like All In in Webley Stadium would be the ultimate.

Who will CM Punk have to defeat in order to win the Owen Hart Cup?

While Samoa Joe and CM Punk closed out the July 8th edition of AEW Collision, the other semi-final between former stablemates in Team Taz, Ricky Starks, and Powerhouse Hobbs opened the broadcast.

In the end, it was Starks who picked up the victory and moved to his second tournament final in the space of 12 months, with the first being his victory in the World Title Eliminator Tournament in November 2022.

Other matches that have been confirmed for the July 15th edition of Collision are the women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament final and also a two-out-of-three falls match for the AEW Tag Team Championships between FTR and Bullet Club Gold.

