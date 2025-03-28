Former WWE star to debut at AEW Dynasty and cost Kenny Omega his International Title? Looking at the possibility

Kenny Omega's in-ring future was seemingly in jeopardy in 2024 after the star was diagnosed with diverticulitis. He spent the entire year out of action and returned to the ring earlier this year at Wrestle Dynasty to face Gabe Kidd. Since then, he has been featured prominently on AEW television and even competed for the AEW International Title at Revolution 2025 against Konosuke Takeshita. He finally defeated The Alpha at Revolution to win the International Title.

Now, Omega is set to defend the title at Dynasty against Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey. Ricochet and Bailey earned this title shot after winning the International Title Eliminator Tournament on the March 19 episode of Dynamite after a controversial ending. This may be Omega's toughest test as champion yet seeing he has to contend with two of the fastest competitors he has faced in a while. However, Ricochet might have another trick up his sleeve - Samantha Irvin.

Samantha Irvin left WWE a few weeks after Ricochet to focus on her music career. Since then, she has been backstage at a few AEW shows. This sparked speculation that she could sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Samantha could make her debut at Dynasty and cause a distraction, costing Omega his title. This would also help establish both Ricochet and Samantha as the top heel couple in the company and will be a great way to introduce her to the fans.

Speedball Mike Bailey wants to follow in Kenny Omega's footsteps

Kenny Omega first made a name for himself at DDT Pro-Wrestling before moving to New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he became famous as The Best Bout Machine due to his incredible matches in the ring. Omega then helped start AEW in 2019.

Currently, he is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers in the world and is an inspiration to younger wrestlers. His upcoming opponent, Mike Bailey, revealed that he wanted to follow in his footsteps.

During a recent interview with Takedown, Bailey noted similarities between himself and Omega. He also stated that his goal was to follow in Omega's footsteps.

"I started wrestling for DDT, which is the same promotion in Japan that Kenny Omega came up with. Trying to follow in his footsteps, and I mean that’s been the journey, that’s been the goal for me," he said. [H/T - 411MANIA]

It will be interesting to see whether Kenny Omega will be able to retain his title against Ricochet and Speedball Mike Bailey at Dynasty 2025.

