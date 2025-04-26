Former WWE star to debut as a heel in AEW and immediately align with Ricochet? Exploring the possibility

AEW is home to a lot of former WWE stars, and Ricochet is one of them. He has transformed himself into a top heel in the company and does not waste any opportunity to give it to the fans.

Ever since his feud with Swerve Strickland, something flipped for Ricochet. Things started to change for the worse when the fans started throwing toilet paper at him, and all of that was directed by none other than Strickland.

Since then, he has become an obnoxious villain, and if there is one thing he lacks, it is the fact that he is not very good on the microphone. To cover up for that, there is a former WWE star who could make her AEW debut.

That is none other than his wife, Samantha Irvin. Samantha has been away from the wrestling ring ever since she left World Wrestling Entertainment. She's expressed interest in performing as a manager in the past, and now would be the perfect time for Tony Khan to bring her in and align her with Ricochet as a heel.

What did Samantha Irvin say about her time in WWE?

Samantha Irvin was a very popular ring announcer in WWE. She was so popular that she had her own dedicated fanbase, and it looked like she genuinely liked what she was doing.

However, after leaving the company, she revealed how she was not content with doing the job of an announcer and that she wanted to become a manager. Replying to fan’s questions, she said:

“I don’t like announcing, I’m serious! Announcing was only supposed to be my way in. I wanted to manage, maybe even become a general manager one day. But WWE saw no other future for me besides announcer. I love watching the action, but I don’t love being an announcer.”

With Irvin making her intentions clear of wanting to become a manager, Tony Khan has plenty of incentive to bring her in. That would give both her and Ricochet a boost in the wrestling world.

