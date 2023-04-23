Former WWE star must return to AEW after 287 days to help Adam Cole in his feud against Chris Jericho

Adam Cole and Chris Jericho are currently involved in one of the most high-profile feuds in AEW. The latter has the entirety of the Jericho Appreciation Society to back him up, but Cole doesn't have the same support system. All that could change if Bobby Fish returns to the promotion.

Bobby Fish and Adam Cole were a part of the Undisputed Era in NXT during the former black-and-gold brand's hottest period. The two reunited in AEW a few weeks after Fish debuted on the October 6, 2021, episode of Dynamite, where he unsuccessfully challenged Sammy Guevara for the AEW TNT Championship.

Along with Kyle O'Reilly and the Young Bucks, Fish, and Cole formed the Undisputed Elite. Their last match came in April 2022 when the stable defeated Brock Anderson, Dante Martin, Lee Johnson, and The Varsity Blonds. Bobby Fish's last televised match for Tony Khan's company came in June 2022, and his contract expired after that.

With the inaugural NXT North American Champion returning to in-ring action a few weeks back and Kyle O'Reilly still nursing an injury, Bobby Fish must return to AEW to help the Panama City Playboy in his ongoing feud against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Adam Cole was laid out by the Chris Jericho-led faction on the most recent episode of Dynamite. The Outcasts also got involved when they attacked Britt Baker while Cole was handcuffed to the ropes.

Bobby Fish's return would ensure that the former leader of the Undisputed Era is not outnumbered to this extent in the future.

When did Adam Cole wrestle his last match?

The second-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion suffered a severe concussion at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view, forcing him out of action for several months. He returned to AEW programming on January 11, 2023, edition of Dynamite.

He cut a fiery promo, putting the entire locker room on notice. Soon after, he had a verbal altercation with Daniel Garcia, which led to a match on the March 29, 2023, episode of Dynamite between the two. The 3-time ROH World Champion came out on top to mark his return with a win.

With the direction of his current feud, it appears that Tony Khan will be running Adam Cole vs. Chris Jericho at Double or Nothing.

