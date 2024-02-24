Former WWE star to return and cost Christian Cage his TNT title at Revolution 2024? Exploring the possibility

Former WWE star Adam Copeland is having a tumultuous run in AEW and his presence at Revolution is now in question. The upcoming premium wrestling program is becoming one of the hottest premium wrestling programs, with Sting's retirement in the limelight and the headlines being about what lies ahead for the Vigilante.

While that is a question that can have some fascinating replies, AEW has several matches on the match card, and all have the potential to become big-time feuds. One of them is the Christian Cage Vs. Daniel Garcia match, where Copeland's former WWE tag team partner, Christian will be defending his AEW TNT Championship.

Cage and Garcia have been cutting some interesting promos, but come match day, there might be a surprise awaiting the Patriarch, one that's part of his glorious past and his current stint in AEW - his former tag team partner and now opponent, Adam Copeland.

Copeland made his AEW debut at WrestleDream last year to a huge pop and immediately put himself in a feud that included Sting and Christian Cage, along with Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus, both of whom have been renamed since then.

Fans consider Copeland to be The Ultimate Opportunist, and what better opportunity for him to have Christian face his wrath while he's busy having a go at Daniel Garcia, maybe even helping Red Death win the title, and creating a brand new stable for himself? It would be interesting to see Dragon Slayer and The Rated R Superstar together in the ring.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Adam Copeland is said to be missing AEW Revolution

The official line right now is that Copeland has been injured by the Patriarchy, and he will be missing Revolution 2024. However, wrestling fans will tell you that wrestlers have come to the ring even in bandages when the moment has beckoned them.

Expand Tweet

Copeland and Garcia have faced the wrath of the Patriarchy, what with Adam being at the receiving end of a conchairto and it might be time for them to return the favor.

What do you think? Will former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Edge return at AEW: Revolution? Tell us in the comments section.