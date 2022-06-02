Former WWE star returns on AEW Dynamite, destroys Johnny Elite

Following his first AEW win on Dark, Johnny Elite signed an open contract to challenge anyone and was answered by the returning Miro earlier on Dynamite at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Miro was absent from AEW for six months, with his last match coming from a loss against Bryan Danielson in the AEW World Title Tournament Eliminator Final at Full Gear 2021.

After Elite's entrance, a video suddenly popped featuring a shadow of a man, revealed to be Miro. The Bulgarian cut a heartfelt promo, immediately answered the former's challenge and was greeted by the Forum crowd upon his entrance.

During the match, Miro showed no ring rust as he unleashed his pent-up frustration on Johnny. The hometown hero was able to mustard some offense on The Redeemer by using his agility and quickness.

Miro then countered Johnny's fast-paced offense by hitting a fall-away slam. However, the latter countered the former's pump kick with a roundhouse kick of his own.

In the end, Elite botched his top turnbuckle move, setting up for Miro's pump kick. The Redeemer then locked in his Game Over submission to announce his presence with an emphatic win.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former TNT Champion. Fans will have to wait and see if he embarks on a feud or if he will challenge for his old title.

