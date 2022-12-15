Former WWE Superstar details why he has not signed with Tony Khan

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona has admitted that at one point, he thought Tony Khan would offer him an AEW contract.

Cardona has reinvented himself since being released by WWE in 2020. He has enjoyed title reigns in companies like IMPACT Wrestling, the NWA, and GCW, the latter of which has become his home promotion since 2021, where he is one of the most hated heels.

However, when WWE released him, his first port of call was AEW, with Tony Khan bringing in the former Intercontinental Champion in the summer of 2020. Khan even put Cardona in a match at the All Out pay-per-view of the same year.

حسن المُزَيِّن @H7asa2n Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Mr. Brodie Lee & Stu Grayson vs. Dustin Rhodes, Matt Cardona, QT Marshall & Scorpio Sky

AEW All Out 2020

مباراه جيد Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, Mr. Brodie Lee & Stu Grayson vs. Dustin Rhodes, Matt Cardona, QT Marshall & Scorpio SkyAEW All Out 2020مباراه جيد https://t.co/wSavEBRP8n

So why didn't he sign with Tony Khan and AEW? Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, Matt Cardona admitted that he thought he would be offered a contract. However, the deal never materialized for unknown reasons.

"Well, I mean, the AEW thing, listen, it’s not like they offered me a deal and I turned it down. That's not what happened. What happened? I don't exactly know. I did a couple shows there. I thought I was gonna be offered something, I wasn't. Okay, now I gotta move on, you know? I just don't want to be tied down anywhere." (H/T ChrisVanVliet.com)

Cardona's hard work throughout 2021 paid off when he ranked as high as number 13 on the annual PWI 500 list. The accolade made him the highest-ranked wrestler on the list, who is not signed to a full-time contract with a significant promotion.

Tony Khan is widely known for bringing former WWE Superstars to AEW

Since All Elite Wrestling was founded in 2019, WWE has released several performers. Due to this, many of those stars have found a home on Tony Khan's roster.

In 2022 alone, Tony Khan has signed over a dozen athletes who were considered WWE Superstars at one point or another.

Stars like Samoa Joe, Toni Storm, and Keith Lee have all won AEW gold in 2022. Meanwhile, Claudio Castagnoli and Athena also won titles in Ring of Honor, proving that the grass may be greener on the other side for some performers.

However, it hasn't been sunshine and rainbows for everyone, with stars like Jake Atlas having already been let go by the company.

Who do you think the best signing of 2022 is? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes