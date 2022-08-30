Former WWE Superstar Lana sends another threatening message to 20-year-old female AEW star for trying to lure Miro

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana in WWE, is still not over with her husband Miro being seduced by rising AEW star Julia Hart as she recently took to her Instagram account to ask her followers how they would want her to beat up the 20-year-old star.

"The Redeemer" has his eyes currently fixed on House of Black, following Malakai Black spraying poison mist into his eyes at Forbidden Door. However, in an attempt to sway the former Rusev, Julia Hart tried to lure him into the dark group.

This didn't sit well with CJ Perry, who has been dying to get her hands on the young star for weeks. This animosity hasn't simmered down either, as Lana posted a reel of herself and her husband having a great time while sending a threatening message to Julia Hart on the social media platform.

"Do you want me to suplex @thejuilahart for touching my husband on @aew or should I cast a spell on her???" said @thecjperry

At the time of writing, there was no official word on whether or not there were any plans to bring Perry into AEW to get revenge. But one thing is certain: when Hart is around Miro, she will need to watch her back moving forward.

Will Miro get his revenge on the House of Black?

On the most recent episode of AEW Rampage, Miro cost the House of Black their opportunity to win the Trios Championship Tournament by distracting them during their match with The Dark Order, causing Alex Reynolds to roll up Malakai for the pinfall victory.

After the match, the House of Black gave "The Redeemer" a brutal beating in the middle of the ring, before being saved by Sting and Darby Allin, who each had their own issues with the House of Black.

Allin recently defeated Brody King in a bloody coffin match, while Sting had multiple staredowns against Malakai Black. Add the former AEW TNT Champion to the mix, and you have a potential trio match that could steal the show on any given night.

Do you think The Redeemer will team up with Darby Allin and Sting at All Out? Let us know what you think in the comments section down below!

