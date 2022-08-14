"Not knowing if he’d be alive" - Former WWE Superstar recalls details on current AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee's health scare

Former WWE Superstar Swerve Strickland has disclosed details about fellow AEW World Tag Team Champion Keith Lee's recovery from a health scare.

In February 2021, Lee was pulled out from WWE programming after he contracted COVID-19 and was sidelined for five months. This situation was followed by complications surrounding his heart. The Limitless One eventually recovered and joined All Elite Wrestling in February 2022.

While appearing on AEW Unrestricted, Strickland detailed Lee's ascension in wrestling and his battle with COVID-19.

"I said this in the post-match after we won the [AEW Tag Team] championships, just seeing where Keith came from – he was at the heights of pro wrestling, then hitting the low of lows and his health concerns and not knowing if he’d be alive or be able to step in the ring again."

The former WWE star initially doubted The Limitless One's recovery process:

"Coming back to pro wrestling and coming to AEW, to me, I was in the arena during all the heights of his career and then possibly knowing that, 'Man, this dude may not be able to be in this tip-top shape ever again,'" Strickland said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Lee signed with AEW on February 9 after getting released by WWE in November 2021. Since then, he has captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship alongside Strickland during Fyter Fest Week 1 in July.

Former WWE star Swerve Strickland is proud of his AEW World Tag Team Championship victory with Keith Lee

During the same conversation, Swerve Strickland expressed his delight upon winning tag team gold in AEW alongside Keith Lee. He also credited Lee's courage and resurgence from health concerns.

"Doing this with him and winning the tag team championships, I have a lot of pride in that. I’ve got a lot of pride in our tag team. All of the glory to the man. Bask in his glory is a true testament to who he is and all of the glory goes to that man Keith Lee. And for putting up with me and these promos we cut every week," Strickland stated. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Last night on Rampage, Andrade El Idolo dared the Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) to challenge Swerve in Our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Later, the champions responded by saying their potential challengers wouldn't stand a chance against them.

It will be interesting to see if a tag team title match between the two squads will occur somewhere down the road.

Do you want to see Swerve in Our Glory versus Private Party for the AEW World Tag Team Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

