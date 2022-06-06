"3rd times the charm as they say" - Former WWE Superstar vows to become Interim AEW World Champion in CM Punk's absence

Less than a week after winning the AEW World Championship, CM Punk announced that he needed surgery on an undisclosed injury. While Punk is out of action, a former WWE Superstar has staked his claim to take over as the Interim AEW World Champion.

The Second City Saint said on Friday’s Rampage that he’ll be gone for a while, but is determined to be back. During his promo, he stated that he promises that his return will be “bigger than his setback”. Shortly after CM Punk’s announcement, AEW issued a statement declaring an Interim World Championship Eliminator Series.

Former WWE superstar and current AEW wrestler Lance Archer recently went on Twitter declaring that he’s looking to capture the vacant title. Since debuting in AEW, Archer has had two title bouts - one against Jon Moxley and one against Hangman Page. It's worth noting that The Murderhawk Monster is yet to face CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling.

Lance Archer wants Suzuki-gun vs. House of Black At AEW Forbidden Door

With CM Punk's injury, the planned Forbidden Door card has taken a hit and some changes will be made. However, having spent nine years in NJPW, there's one match that Lance Archer would like to see.

Lance Archer said in a new interview that he's already faced everyone in NJPW. With no dream matches in mind, he hopes to team up with Suzuki-Gun at Forbidden Door.

Archer also recalled when he and Suzuki teamed up against Moxley and Eddie Kingston at Arthur Ashe in New York. He told told NBC Sports Boston:

“That’s the crazy thing because I’ve worked with New Japan for nine years. So to say ‘Is there a dream match?’. I’ve pretty much had them luckily... the possibility of teaming with Suzuki or even more with Suzuki-gun at Forbidden Door, I think that would be a lot of fun for myself and for the fans. Suzuki and I got to tag together against Moxley and Eddie Kingston in New York at Arthur Ashe, which was an amazing experience in itself... As a group, as Suzuki-gun, I think that’d be a lot of fun. [Credit Fightful for H/T]

Archer would go one to mention who would be the ideal opponents for a 6-man match - House of Black.

I’ll throw out a possible fun dream match because the two guys just fought last week. Brody King fought Minoru Suzuki at New Japan’s Capital Collision. So they had a battle, so why not Suzuki-gun vs. House Of Black? That’d be cool.” [Credit Fightful for H/T]

The AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV is set to take place on June 26th at the United Center in Chicago. With that date approaching soon, it will be interesting to see the path Lance Archer sets upon.

