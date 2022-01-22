"You're doing more damage by speaking" - Former WWE writer weighs in on issues between Tony Khan and Big Swole

AEW President Tony Khan landed himself in hot water at the beginning of 2022 when he controversially responded to recently released performer Big Swole and her comments regarding diversity within AEW.

Big Swole had allowed her contract to expire in November 2021 and had seemingly left the company on good terms. However, Swole revealed weeks later that a lack of diversity and structure had a big part to play in her leaving the company. The comments gained traction on social media and prompted Tony Khan to respond with a passionate tweet.

Former WWE writer Kazeem Famuyide spoke to Renee Paquette on an episode of The Sessions with Renee Paquette about Tony Khan's comments, stating that it would have been best for the AEW president not to respond at all. He also commented on the difficult fight that black women have in the industry.

''When you have somebody like him who is so powerful and who has done great things for professional wrestling. I’m so glad AEW exists (...) But I think his biggest faux paux right there was you’re doing more damage by speaking on that than just doing the work." (H/T Wrestling Inc.).

Famuyide did later state that making mistakes is part of the business and that Khan will hopefully learn from this interaction in the future.

"We just want competent storytelling, we just want black performers in places where they can truly shine. We just want to be entertained the way you want to be entertained. (...) It all starts with the people that are making the decisions. Whether it’s creative, executive positions, the owners. (...) it all trickles down from there.” (H/T Wrestling Inc.).

Tony Khan has a made a big change to this week's AEW Rampage

The COVID-19 pandemic has struck again. This time it has denied AEW fans the chance to see a highly anticipated tag team match, and the reuniting of former friends.

In a statement on his Twitter account, Rocky Romero announced that he has contracted COVID and will be unable to take part in his scheduled bout with The Young Bucks.

ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 aka “Chico El Luchador” @azucarRoc Sorry everyone… Gonna have push back the RPG Vice reunion. COVID got me. Currently I’m feeling very mild symptoms. I’m vaxed and boosted so should kick right out of this!! Sorry everyone… Gonna have push back the RPG Vice reunion. COVID got me. Currently I’m feeling very mild symptoms. I’m vaxed and boosted so should kick right out of this!!

Romero would have been teaming up with former "Roppongi Vice" partner Trent Beretta in a match that would have seen the four men against each other for the first time since a New Japan Pro Wrestling event in July 2017.

Also Read Article Continues below

In response to this announcement, Beretta will now take on Nick Jackson in singles action. Nick Jackson will have his brother Matt in his corner, while Trent will be accompanied to the ring by "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy.

Edited by Brandon Nell