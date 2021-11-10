Full Gear 2021: 5 things AEW shouldn't do - Top star turns heel, former WWE Champion debuts

All Out set a high standard for AEW pay-per-views with some of the best matches of the year, CM Punk's return to the ring after seven years and two high-profile debuts. Full Gear is also shaping up quite nicely with the culmination of Hangman Page's redemption arc and the finals of the World Title Eliminator tournament.

CM Punk and Eddie Kingston also recently set the stage for their clash with one of the best promo segments in recent memory. There's also a grudge match between MJF and Darby Allin to cap things off. The expectations are high, and All Elite Wrestling could potentially set up the next few months of television at the upcoming pay-per-view.

But what should they avoid doing? Let's take a look at the five things AEW shouldn't do at Full Gear 2021:

#5 Paige VanZant doesn't interact with Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear 2021

The Inner Circle's feud with American Top Team has been a bit of a hit-and-miss. While some of their segments have been entertaining, the program has been found wanting. Paige VanZant has been involved in some of its most entertaining moments and is firmly entrenched in the storyline. But Chris Jericho has taken to running her down with misogynistic quips.

While these remarks reminded fans of the former WWE Champion's segments with Stephanie McMahon in the early 2000s, they're outdated and woefully out of place in 2021. It's incredibly disappointing to hear them from someone like Jericho, who has successfully reinvented himself over the years.

It would only be fitting to see VanZant get involved in the match to teach the former AEW World Champion a lesson. She needs to have her moment of redemption even if The Inner Circle gets the win.

