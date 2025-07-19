Goldberg to make AEW debut; Another setback for former WWE star? 4 early predictions for Forbidden Door 2025

AEW All In: Texas just ended, and the dust has still not settled from the pay-per-view. The landscape of the company has changed a lot after the show in Texas.

Ad

Hangman Adam Page was successful in defeating Jon Moxley and finally taking the world championship away from him. The main event was chaotic, to say the least, as it also saw the return of Darby Allin after months of being out.

The show also saw a new TNT Champion being crowned in Dustin Rhodes after Adam Cole had to relinquish the title before the show. All In has opened up a lot of possibilities for Tony Khan to capitalize on, and Forbidden Door will be one to watch out for.

Ad

Trending

In this article, we will take a look at four early predictions for AEW Forbidden Door 2025.

#4. Goldberg makes his AEW debut

Goldberg recently had his final WWE match at Saturday Night's Main Event last week. He took on Gunther and had a decent outing but ultimately lost. However, things did not go according to plan, seemingly, as his final speech was cut off from the live feed, and that did not sit well with him.

Ad

Ad

He immediately made his feelings known, and that has caused a lot of speculation on whether or not he could end up signing with AEW. Given that Forbidden Door is just one month away, Tony Khan could use it as the perfect chance to bring in the WWE Hall of Famer.

#3. MJF loses to Hangman Adam Page

MJF won the Casino Gauntlet Match at AEW All In, and that meant that he now has the chance to challenge for the world title. The world title is in the hands of Hangman Adam Page, and MJF has not wasted any time in letting him know what he wants next.

Ad

Ad

With Page just winning the title, it is hard to see him drop it so soon. In case MJF does indeed decide to cash in his contract, expect him to lose and for Hangman Adam Page to prevail.

#2. Mercedes Mone to lose another title

There was a lot of fanfare surrounding Mercedes Mone when she took on Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at All In. Much to everyone’s surprise, Toni ended up picking up the win and handed Mercedes her first singles loss in a long time, and her first singles loss in AEW.

Ad

Keeping up with the theme, and given the fact that Mercedes has so many titles around her waist, expect her to drop another title, and a storyline could be built around that. This will be great for her character development and also for the women’s roster.

#1. Darby Allin to defeat Jon Moxley

Darby Allin made his surprise return at All In as he came down from the rafters to help Hangman Adam Page defeat Jon Moxley. It was great to finally see him make his comeback, and he has already set his sights on Moxley.

Ad

It is certain that he and Moxley will take on each other in what will be a grudge match. In the case it happens, expect Darby to win that match and build momentum from his comeback at AEW All In.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sujay Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE