Hangman Page to lose his AEW World Title on Dynamite this week in a shocking twist? Exploring the possibility

"Hangman" Adam Page defied all odds and regained the AEW World Championship after years at All In Texas. However, his moment of glory might just come to an end as early as the upcoming edition of Dynamite.
The Millennial Cowboy squared off against Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match at All In Texas. It was a gruesome encounter that was the highlight of the premier show. Following a chaotic showdown, Hangman dethroned Moxley and became the new AEW World Champion.
On that same night, The Hurt Syndicate member, MJF, won the Casino Gauntlet to earn himself a guaranteed future AEW World Title shot. Tony Khan and his regime could throw a major curveball that fans will not see coming. An altercation could lead to MJF cashing in his contract on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.
This could happen after Hangman gets beaten by MJF's faction and even The Death Riders, who might be looking for some payback to avenge their leader, Jon Moxley. The Wolf of Wrestling could capitalize on this golden opportunity, beat Page with ease, and, after a long wait, finally call himself World Champion again.
It could be a highly disappointing moment for fans who rallied behind Hangman. Yet, it could be a fresh and creative booking by All Elite Wrestling to introduce a major shock element into its television programming.
Hangman Adam Page on top AEW star assisting him at All In
After his win at All In Texas, Hangman joined Tony Khan for the post-show media scrum. When asked about his relationship with current star, Swerve Strickland, he stated that despite their past differences, it was good to see him assist him in his match against Jon Moxley, regardless of motive.
"I mean, he ruined my life for so long. And I did the same to him. And tonight, he chose on his own to make my life better. I don't know if that's for me, I don't know if it's for this company, or I don't know if it's for himself. And I might never really figure that out. But it does feel good to be able to let go a little bit of the past and be excited about the future," Page said.
With a new era beginning with Adam Page at the top of the mountain, who will be the first to step up and challenge his title reign? We shall have to wait and see.