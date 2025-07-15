Hangman Page to lose his AEW World Title on Dynamite this week in a shocking twist? Exploring the possibility

"Hangman" Adam Page defied all odds and regained the AEW World Championship after years at All In Texas. However, his moment of glory might just come to an end as early as the upcoming edition of Dynamite.

Ad

The Millennial Cowboy squared off against Jon Moxley in a Texas Death Match at All In Texas. It was a gruesome encounter that was the highlight of the premier show. Following a chaotic showdown, Hangman dethroned Moxley and became the new AEW World Champion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On that same night, The Hurt Syndicate member, MJF, won the Casino Gauntlet to earn himself a guaranteed future AEW World Title shot. Tony Khan and his regime could throw a major curveball that fans will not see coming. An altercation could lead to MJF cashing in his contract on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This could happen after Hangman gets beaten by MJF's faction and even The Death Riders, who might be looking for some payback to avenge their leader, Jon Moxley. The Wolf of Wrestling could capitalize on this golden opportunity, beat Page with ease, and, after a long wait, finally call himself World Champion again.

It could be a highly disappointing moment for fans who rallied behind Hangman. Yet, it could be a fresh and creative booking by All Elite Wrestling to introduce a major shock element into its television programming.

Ad

Hangman Adam Page on top AEW star assisting him at All In

After his win at All In Texas, Hangman joined Tony Khan for the post-show media scrum. When asked about his relationship with current star, Swerve Strickland, he stated that despite their past differences, it was good to see him assist him in his match against Jon Moxley, regardless of motive.

Ad

"I mean, he ruined my life for so long. And I did the same to him. And tonight, he chose on his own to make my life better. I don't know if that's for me, I don't know if it's for this company, or I don't know if it's for himself. And I might never really figure that out. But it does feel good to be able to let go a little bit of the past and be excited about the future," Page said.

With a new era beginning with Adam Page at the top of the mountain, who will be the first to step up and challenge his title reign? We shall have to wait and see.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author N.S Walia Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.



Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.



Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball. Know More