Has AEW secretly confirmed major departure on Dynamite? Exploring potential hint

AEW may have inadvertently confirmed the exit of a major tag team on the heels of the go-home edition of Dynamite before All In 2024. The stars in question are none other than The Lucha Brothers.

Penta El Zero Miedo and Ray Fenix have been involved with All Elite Wrestling since the foundation of the company, and have been held by many to be the yardstick of the promotion's tag team division. However, recent reports suggest that the duo may be on their way out of AEW, with rumors indicating that the masked luchadors may end up jumping ship to WWE.

Amidst speculations regarding The Lucha Brothers' future in the Tony Khan-led company, a match pertaining to the trios division was recently announced on X/Twitter. The post revealed that Blackpool Combat Club members Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli will reunite with former International Champion PAC to take on Top Flight and Lio Rush in a Wild Card trios match on Collision in Cardiff, Wales this Saturday. The winners will be slotted into the four-way London Ladders Match for the AEW World Trios Titles against The Bang Bang Gang, The House of Black, and defending champions, The Patriarchy.

Trending

PAC's failed team-up with The BCC in their Blood and Guts match against The Elite last year led to the former WWE Superstar abandoning the bout and feuding with Claudio Castagnoli consequently. The English star even defeated The Swiss Superman earlier this year during the 2024 Owen Hart Cup.

While PAC joining forces with Castagnoli and Yuta appears to be an unexpected, albeit possibly exciting move from a narrative standpoint, the announcement also suggests that The Lucha Brothers' departure from All Elite Wrestling could be imminent.

Alongside The Man That Gravity Forgot, Penta and Fenix together constitute Death Triangle, a dominant group that formerly held the World Trios Titles in AEW. Thus, the company pairing PAC with The BCC - instead of with The Lucha Bros - for trios action at the Cardiff Collision and possibly at All In 2024 does not make a lot of sense in terms of booking.

The development hints that there is a possibility that Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix may not continue in All Elite Wrestling, which was why they were excluded from the promotion's upcoming UK programming.

Expand Tweet

PAC will face either MJF or Will Ospreay at AEW All Out

PAC made an appearance on last week's edition of Dynamite, reminding fans that he had earned a title match for the International Championship some time ago, and called out Will Ospreay for cutting in line for a shot at the now-rechristened American Title at All In 2024 against MJF.

The 38-year-old star went on to reveal that he would challenge the winner of the American Championship bout between Friedman and Ospreay at the promotion's upcoming pay-per-view after All In, AEW All Out 2024.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen who PAC's opponent for All Out will turn out to be.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback