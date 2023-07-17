"He should feud with Punk where the roles are reversed" - Fans react to the idea of a major AEW heel turning babyface

Although MJF has been a heel for a long duration in his career, fans on Twitter reflected on the idea of him as a full-time baby face carrying AEW.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman can undeniably be considered a generational talent when discussing the sports entertainment aspect of professional wrestling. As a matter of fact, he is being compared with some of the greatest of all time at the age of only 27.

MJF has been one of the best on the microphone when it comes to portraying a heel character and generating heat from the crowd. Furthermore, the ability of The Devil to roast almost anyone and make people despise him makes him one of the best heels in the history of professional wrestling.

Maxwell is currently the AEW world champion and is considered one of the top guys in the promotion. Recently, a Twitter user presented the idea of MJF becoming a full-time babyface after playing a heel character for so long.

Moreover, fans took notice of the idea and shared their opinions on whether MJF should still be a heel or if it's time for him to finally become a babyface, as he currently seems in the ongoing storyline with Adam Cole. Here is how wrestling Twitter reacted to the same:

WrestlingMountie @WrestlingMounti @BukaMania89 He already got babyface reaction so yes but he needs to keep is roast promo.

Joshua Powers @JoshPowersShow @BukaMania89 Absolutely. Fans have been in on his over the top heel schtick for a while now, so he’s already there

While most fans welcome the idea of MJF transitioning into a full-time babyface and are fantasy-booking his face run already, there is another section of fans that don't want to see that happen as they enjoy MJF's heel character more. Here's what they said:

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @BukaMania89 No. His character and the reason why it is so successful is because it makes him such a hateable character. He’s that guy you think is about to turn baby face only to see why they call him the devil.

Could Adam Cole pull a swerve and turn on MJF in order to challenge him for the AEW world title?

There are few things in professional wrestling that always manages to captivate fans through entertaining segments. One such thing has to be Adam Cole and MJF co-existing with each other. For the past few weeks, fans have witnessed their amazing chemistry in various entertaining segments as well.

However, one turning on the other seems inevitable after they fail to capture the AEW tag team title following the ongoing blind eliminator tag tournament. Many expect MJF to turn his back on Cole during their tournament final match against Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara.

However, AEW could pull a swerve on the fans by making Adam Cole turn on his partner instead. If this happens to be the case, it would surely establish the AEW world champion as a full-fledged babyface. However, it remains to be seen how things play out.

