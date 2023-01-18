"He was such a nice, sweet, fun loving guy" - Bill Apter fondly remembers Jay Briscoe following his unexpected passing (Exclusive)

Bill Apter paid tribute to the late Jamin Pugh, professionally known as Jay Briscoe. Tony Khan confirmed the passing of the the legend via a tweet today.
Jay Briscoe, alongisde his brother Mark, was regarded as one of the greatest tag teams of this generation. The two men mostly made their mark in the Ring of Honor and were highly influential in the entire industry.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter recalled his interactions and meetings with Jay Briscoe backstage at several Ring of Honor shows. He briefly spoke about meeting Jay and Mark at Steve Corino's wedding and offered his condolences to the long-term ROH star.
"I had the opportunity to hang out with him and his brother, of course, backstage at Ring of Honor quite a bit. On a personal end here, he was such a nice, sweet, fun loving guy. I remember being at Steve Corino's wedding many years ago and The Briscoes were there and I had such a wonderful time with both of them. It's such a tragedy that a young guy, who is such a devoted family man as well, has passed in an automobile accident." said Bill Apter [3:21-4:09]
Jay and Mark Briscoe won the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships for the 13th time
Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe continued to set the wrestling world on fire last year, courtesy of their incredible run of matches against FTR.
The two tag teams collided on three separate occasions throughout 2022. The Briscoe Brothers defeated Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a Double Dog Collar Match to win the ROH World Tag Team Championships for the 13th time at the pay per view Final Battle.
Jay Briscoe was also an exceptional singles wrestler and even held the prestigious ROH World Championship twice. The Briscoes won tag team titles for numerous other promotions, including NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, GCW, IMPACT Wrestling, House of Glory, and other top promotions.
We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.
