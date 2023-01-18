"He was such a nice, sweet, fun loving guy" - Bill Apter fondly remembers Jay Briscoe following his unexpected passing (Exclusive)

Bill Apter paid tribute to the late Jamin Pugh, professionally known as Jay Briscoe. Tony Khan confirmed the passing of the the legend via a tweet today.

Jay Briscoe, alongisde his brother Mark, was regarded as one of the greatest tag teams of this generation. The two men mostly made their mark in the Ring of Honor and were highly influential in the entire industry.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today.

Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter recalled his interactions and meetings with Jay Briscoe backstage at several Ring of Honor shows. He briefly spoke about meeting Jay and Mark at Steve Corino's wedding and offered his condolences to the long-term ROH star.

"I had the opportunity to hang out with him and his brother, of course, backstage at Ring of Honor quite a bit. On a personal end here, he was such a nice, sweet, fun loving guy. I remember being at Steve Corino's wedding many years ago and The Briscoes were there and I had such a wonderful time with both of them. It's such a tragedy that a young guy, who is such a devoted family man as well, has passed in an automobile accident." said Bill Apter [3:21-4:09]

Jay and Mark Briscoe won the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championships for the 13th time

Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe continued to set the wrestling world on fire last year, courtesy of their incredible run of matches against FTR.

The two tag teams collided on three separate occasions throughout 2022. The Briscoe Brothers defeated Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a Double Dog Collar Match to win the ROH World Tag Team Championships for the 13th time at the pay per view Final Battle.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the tragic passing of Jamin Pugh, known to wrestling fans around the world as Jay Briscoe. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans. https://t.co/g95ID0ZnDW

Jay Briscoe was also an exceptional singles wrestler and even held the prestigious ROH World Championship twice. The Briscoes won tag team titles for numerous other promotions, including NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, GCW, IMPACT Wrestling, House of Glory, and other top promotions.

We here at Sportskeeda send our condolences to his family, friends, and all those affected by his passing.

