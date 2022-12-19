"He's so f**king horrible" - Jim Cornette roasts AEW personality and begs him to leave pro wrestling forever

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has always been outspoken about people he doesn't like seeing in the wrestling business. However, AEW personality Alex Marvez has seemingly rubbed him so wrong that he never wants to see him again.

Marvez recently appeared on the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite. He conducted a pre-taped interview with AEW World Champion MJF during the show. The backstage personality has been a member of the AEW roster since the company's inception in 2019. However, he is best known for his NFL coverage on various platforms, including the Sirius XM NFL Radio Show.

Perhaps in Jim Cornette's mind, it would be best for everyone in AEW for Alex Marvez to stick to NFL coverage. He stated on the most recent edition of the Jim Cornette Experience that Marvez is not cut out for live television.

“The only bad thing about it was [Alex] Marvez because Marvez is usually the worst thing of anything he’s in because he’s so f**king horrible. I don’t know why someone doesn’t—no seriously! It’s not that he’s a bad human being, he doesn’t need to be doing this, he’s not camera friendly, he can’t speak, he can’t make this sound like anything other than a pre-arranged memorised contrived question that he rattles off with no emotion of the top of his head, he doesn’t need to be speaking on television." [1:56:04 - 1:56:33]

Jim Cornette clarified that he doesn't wish ill on Alex Marvez but suggested he stick to sports writing.

"It doesn’t mean he needs to die or go to a gulag somewhere, but that someone hasn’t put him out of our misery and told him ‘no Alex, you’re not a television personality, go back to sports writing,’ it’s just not fair to any of us including him.” [1:56:34 - 1:56:52]

Alex Marvez was an original member of the AEW commentary team

With the likes of Tony Schiavone, Taz, and Paul Wight becoming regular members of the AEW commentary team, it's easy to forget that Alex Marvez was the original third member of the All Elite Wrestling commentary team.

Marvez sat alongside Excalibur and Jim Ross for the inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view and the original Fight for the Fallen event in 2019. He eventually transitioned into a permanent backstage interviewing role.

humpy wheeler 😤😘👊🏻😏 @2009jaycutler So funny AEW had Jenn sterger and Alicia atout on double or nothing(could be wrong about Alicia but she did one of those early shows maybe all in) but then they decided on Alex marvez So funny AEW had Jenn sterger and Alicia atout on double or nothing(could be wrong about Alicia but she did one of those early shows maybe all in) but then they decided on Alex marvez

Alex was replaced by Tony Schiavone for the inaugural episode of Dynamite in October 2019, who has been by JR and Excalibur's side ever since. The WCW legend has even taken over some of Marvez's backstage interviewing roles.

What do you think of Alex Marvez in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section down below.

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes