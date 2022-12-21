"He’s going back to WWE" - Twitter goes into a frenzy over the remote possibility of 3-time world champion returning under Triple H's regime 

Many former WWE Superstars have returned to the company since Triple H took over creative direction in July 2022. Some returns were expected and some were genuine surprises, but will an injured AEW star make the jump as well?

The performer in question is none other than Adam Cole, who hasn't been seen in action since the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June 2022. At the event, he suffered a severe concussion that has kept him out of action.

Cole made a brief appearance in August 2022, with himself, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly all turning on The Young Bucks and setting up a potential feud. However, since then, Cole hasn't been back, O'Reilly has had neck surgery, and Fish left the company when his contract expired.

Twitter account @WrestlingCovers posted a gif of Adam Cole making his entrance and stated that he hopes to see him back in a ring sometime soon.

However, which ring will he turn up in, as a number of wrestling fans have a sneaky suspicion that the AEW star could be showing up in WWE rather than in All Elite Wrestling.

☮️ @MusialFan73 @WrestlingCovers The longer this goes on the more I wonder if he will be able to come back. It’s been almost 6 months. @WrestlingCovers The longer this goes on the more I wonder if he will be able to come back. It’s been almost 6 months.

Jaden Christopher @JadenCH_ @WrestlingCovers Hope he’s doing well but I’m alright not seeing Adam Cole on TV @WrestlingCovers Hope he’s doing well but I’m alright not seeing Adam Cole on TV

Jason T.i.g.n.o @jabot97 @thedubwise14 @bobby_fietz @WrestlingCovers WWE is where he wants to be, especially now with HHH in charge. AEW has done nothing for his career @thedubwise14 @bobby_fietz @WrestlingCovers WWE is where he wants to be, especially now with HHH in charge. AEW has done nothing for his career

Kerry @kezevans85k 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers



Hope he’s doing well and we see him back real soon.



🗣️ ADAM COLE BAY BAY!

Missing Adam Cole.Hope he’s doing well and we see him back real soon.🗣️ ADAM COLE BAY BAY! #AEW Missing Adam Cole.Hope he’s doing well and we see him back real soon.🗣️ ADAM COLE BAY BAY! #AEW https://t.co/bz4bDh2Aic Agreed…but let’s have him nowhere near The Bucks this time yeah? twitter.com/wrestlingcover… Agreed…but let’s have him nowhere near The Bucks this time yeah? twitter.com/wrestlingcover…

Will Adam Cole ever return to WWE? Only time will tell!

Adam Cole has had a successful run in both WWE and AEW

Performers like Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho have had successful runs in both WWE and AEW. Adam Cole can make a claim that he's had a successful run for both companies as well.

Cole made his shocking debut for AEW in September 2021, arriving at the end of the legendary All Out pay-per-view. Since then, he has competed for both the AEW and IWGP World Championships on pay-per-view, as well as winning the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in May 2022.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON The Owen Hart tournament presentation of the belts to Adam Cole & Britt Baker by Dr. Martha Hart was really something. The Owen Hart tournament presentation of the belts to Adam Cole & Britt Baker by Dr. Martha Hart was really something.

His run in WWE was much longer than his current AEW run, but what he accomplished as a part of the NXT brand was nothing short of spectacular. He became only the second man in the history of the "black and gold" to become a Triple Crown Champion.

The other NXT Triple Crown Champion is Johnny Gargano, who might be the first to achieve the accolade, but Cole also won the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic as part of The Undisputed Era.

Do you miss Adam Cole? Let us know in the comments section down below!

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes