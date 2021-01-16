"He was super welcoming" - Anna Jay on Brodie Lee's influence on her 

Anna Jay opened up on the influence the late, great Brodie Lee has had on her career in AEW. She spoke about how welcoming and helpful Brodie Lee had been to her since she joined the Dark Order.

Anna Jay is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling, where she is the only female member of the Dark Order. She has been wrestling professionally since 2019. She signed with AEW in 2020, and she made her debut against Hikaru Shida. Then, Brodie Lee recruited her to join the Dark Order, and she has been a standout member of the group.

During an appearance on Talk is Jericho, Anna Jay spoke about Lee, who passed away in December 2020. She looked back on how Lee gave her tips about playing her character, and she also revealed how she was impressed with Lee's welcoming nature.

"It was great. First off, he was super welcoming. He was super nice. He was super helpful with my character too, like telling me how I should portray myself, and he also helped me get people to be interested in what I was doing." said Anna Jay.

Lee clearly influenced Jay's career. She has used his advice to become one of the most popular members of AEW's women's division. Jay continues to make regular appearances on AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark.

Brodie Lee would always watch Anna Jay's matches

Brodie Lee in AEW

Anna Jay also revealed that Brodie Lee kept a close eye on her matches and her performances in the ring. She recalled how Lee always give her pointers on how to improve her character and her general performance.

"I think I mentioned on Twitter that he would always watch my matches, and every segment I did too, he would tell me what I should do differently and what I did good, and what I should fix for the next time. So he helped a lot." said Anna Jay.

Lee took a clear interest in Jay, and he seemingly saw a lot of potential in her. Though she's still early in her career, Anna Jay is arguably living up to the expectations that Lee had for her. If she continues to grow, she could be win the AEW Women's Championship at some point. If she does, she could look back on Lee's lessons as a crucial part of her career.