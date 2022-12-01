Heat between AEW's Jade Cargill and Bow Wow explained

Jade Cargill is one of the top stars in the Jacksonville-based promotion, and there’s no disputing that. The 30-year-old is currently on an undefeated run as the first-ever AEW TBS Champion.

Cargill’s charisma and strong personality has made her one of the most successful stars on AEW's super-stacked roster. The leader of The Baddies has the attention of rapper Bow Wow as well.

The rapper has been trying hard to get a spot in the Jacksonville-based promotion for quite some time now. Bow Wow’s continuous attempts to land a stint with AEW previously led to him exchanging several words with Jade Cargill on Twitter.

The champ called out the award-winning rapper over the perceived disrespect during an interview with Steve Fall on Ten Count.

“Well, I think I personally wouldn’t care less if he was in the ring, outside the ring,” Cargill said. “I have something to say. I felt like he was very disrespectful. I have a family. For him to even pry in and then for him to try to play victim and try to like be funny about it, I would love to see him come here and try that stuff in person in my face.” [H/T WrestlingInc]

The AEW star said she would squash Bow Wow if they were to ever square off against each other inside the squared circle. Jade Cargill’s comments, however, didn’t faze the rapper in the slightest who continued to play his moves on social media.

The beef escalated after the TBS Champion and The Baddies confronted the rapper at the venue. The entire incident aired on the November 23, 2022 edition of Dynamite.

Bow Wow interrupts Jade Cargill and The Baddies on AEW Dynamite

Cargill, Red Velvet and Leila Grey appeared on AEW’s flagship show this week to celebrate the champion’s undefeated streak. Everything was going according to plan until Bow Wow appeared on the giant screen to ruin the moment.

The rapper once again took a shot at Jade Cargill, saying that he could not wait to see her in person. The TBS Champion was livid at what she saw right in front of her eyes and exited the ring in disgust.

It remains to be seen what the storyline will lead to next for the two.

