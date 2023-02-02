Here's why Darby Allin probably lost the AEW TNT Championship

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Darby Allin lost his TNT Title to the Samoan Submission Machine Samoa Joe in the main event. So why did Allin drop the title after winning it a little less than a month ago?

On the final Dynamite episode of 2022, Samoa Joe defeated Wardlow in their title rematch. Following this, Joe attacked Wardlow as Darby Allin ran in for the save, and Joe retreated. The following week, Allin challenged Joe for the title and picked up the win, thus becoming a two-time TNT Champion.

Allin has had a series of successful title defenses over the past month. The stars he defeated were KUSHIDA, Buddy Matthews, Juice Robinson, and Mike Benette. Last week on Dynamite, Joe demanded a rematch against Allin, and the then-TNT Champion wanted a No Holds Barred match.

Both wrestlers gave everything they had. Allin exposed the hardwood floor under the ring. He looked to take out the Samoan Submission Machine, but things did not work as planned. In the end, Joe hit the Muscle Buster on the wooden floor and regained the TNT Title.

Samoa Joe's celebrations were cut short as Wardlow made his shocking return to renew his feud with the new TNT Champion.

It looks like Allin was just a placeholder for the title until the former TNT Champion made his return.

Now that Wardlow is back, he can renew his feud with Joe and, in the end, could potentially capture the TNT Title as well. Thus, Darby Allin lost his title less than a month after capturing it.

