WATCH: Highs and Lows of CM Punk | UFC disaster, dominating 434 days as WWE Champion & more

CM Punk has been the talk of the wrestling industry for the last two decades. He was in the spotlight for WWE before retiring from in-ring competition in 2014.

The Voice of the Voiceless made his triumphic return to the squared circle in the newly built AEW in 2021. The Best in the World also managed to capture his first championship in the promotion last week.

Check out the video above to see the full list and subscribe to the WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda YouTube channel for more such content.

Punk has been at the top of the pro-wrestling world since his debut, but he has also had many low points down the road.

CM Punk has gone through many ups and downs throughout his career

Story continues below ad

Low- Those 2 matches in UFC High- 434 days as the WWE World Champion Low- Failure to headline WrestleMania 29 Low- WWE fired Punk on his wedding day with AJ Lee High- The Pipebomb

As always, feel free to voice your thoughts in the comments section below!

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. Were you happy to see CM Punk win the AEW World Championship? Yes No 0 votes so far