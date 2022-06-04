WATCH: Highs and Lows of CM Punk | UFC disaster, dominating 434 days as WWE Champion & more

Create
Punk has won championships all over the world.
Punk has won championships all over the world.
Modified Jun 04, 2022 01:40 AM IST

CM Punk has been the talk of the wrestling industry for the last two decades. He was in the spotlight for WWE before retiring from in-ring competition in 2014.

The Voice of the Voiceless made his triumphic return to the squared circle in the newly built AEW in 2021. The Best in the World also managed to capture his first championship in the promotion last week.

Check out the video above to see the full list and subscribe to the WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda YouTube channel for more such content.

Punk has been at the top of the pro-wrestling world since his debut, but he has also had many low points down the road.

CM Punk has gone through many ups and downs throughout his career

CM Punk has become the WWE Champion, ROH Champion, ECW Champion, and AEW Champion. https://t.co/LXMoUbNagy

  1. Low- Those 2 matches in UFC
  2. High- 434 days as the WWE World Champion
  3. Low- Failure to headline WrestleMania 29
  4. Low- WWE fired Punk on his wedding day with AJ Lee
  5. High- The Pipebomb

As always, feel free to voice your thoughts in the comments section below!

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

