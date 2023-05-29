How did AEW star pull off the 'exploding superkick' at Double or Nothing? Twitter explores possible theories

AEW introduced an exploding superkick spot at Double or Nothing. Matt Jackson pulled off the insane spot on Jon Moxley during the Anarchy in the Arena match between The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club. The spot prompted fans to explore the obvious - how did Matt cause his foot to explode in the first place?

One possible theory is that Matt Jackson sneaked up a sparkling device, possibly a firecracker, on his left shoe at some point during the match. The former tag team champion was caught removing something from his shoe after delivering the exploding superkick to Jon Moxley.

For those unaware, Mox had Nick Jackson in a submission maneuver when Matt decided to help his brother. The former AEW World Tag Team Champion took out the Blackpool Combat Club veteran with a huge superkick to the face in the main event of Double or Nothing.

The move proved to be a difference maker as it exploded on Mox's face upon impact. The former AEW World Champion collapsed after the move, allowing Nick Jackson to escape. Wheeler Yuta immediately attacked Matt after the spot.

A fan jokingly referenced Moxley and Kenny Omega's infamous death match by comparing the fireworks to the mind boggling exploding superkick spot at Double or Nothing.

Check out some other fan theories below:

The Young Bucks took to Twitter after the match to post a picture of the shoe that served the exploding superkick. Check out their latest upload here.

AEW star Matt Jackson hit an exploding superkick and suffered brutal consequences

Many fans thought the match was over after Matt Jackson's superkick at Double or Nothing. However, Matt probably ended up receiving the most wounds during the match. The former tag team champion landed feet-first on a pile of thumbtacks.

He also got his mouth filled in with tacks and was hit with a European uppercut by Claudio Castagnoli. Despite the brutal offense against them, The Elite somehow managed to turn the tide in their favor, but that didn't last long.

The closing moments of the match saw a returning Konosuke Takeshita help The Blackpool Combat Club turn the momentum in their favor. The international sensation showed up out of nowhere to hit a running knee on Kenny Omega.

Takeshita's interference proved to be the difference maker as The Elite lost in the main event of Double or Nothing. Fans will probably find some answers on Takeshita's heel turn next Wednesday on Dynamite.

