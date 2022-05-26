How to buy AEW Double or Nothing 2022?

AEW Double or Nothing is set to air on Sunday, May 29. It will air at 8:00 PM EST, with the 'Buy-In' kicking off an hour early. The pay-per-view is expected to go on for around four hours, with plenty of matches on offer from Tony Khan and company.

Headlined by a titanic AEW Title match between champion 'Hangman' Adam Page and challenger CM Punk, the show promises to be a must-see event. It will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, making it the first Double or Nothing to be held at the venue. The company will also be returning to Las Vegas, where they had their first-ever pay-per-view in 2019, albeit at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Those attending the show will indeed have a great time and enjoy a solid night of wrestling. However, for those of us watching from home, it is available on demand. If you are wondering how much you will have to fork over, we have the answer for you right here.

You can order AEW Double or Nothing on cable or satellite for $49.99. In the United States, it can be streamed live using the Bleacher Report app and website. A few movie theaters in North America will also air the event. If you live outside the US, Fite TV is your go-to streaming platform which will cost you $19.99.

What's happening at AEW Double or Nothing 2022?

AEW Double or Nothing has plenty of interesting matches to offer. CM Punk's first opportunity at the AEW World Title against champion 'Hangman' Adam Page will main event the show.

Page has defended his championship against Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Lance Archer. However, Punk's run has been outstanding, and he could be the most difficult challenge the champion has ever had to face.

There are plenty of other matches for fans to watch as well. On offer are The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys, the Men's and Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals, MJF vs. Wardlow, Thunder Rosa vs. Serena Deeb for the Women's Title, Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Jake Hager) vs. Eddie Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and The Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley) in an 'Anarchy in the Arena' match, and many more.

The event is All Elite Wrestling's second pay-per-view of the year, and the stacked card has made it into a must-watch event.

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy