How did Cody Rhodes meet Brandi Rhodes?

Brandi and Cody Rhodes are one of the many couples in AEW. The duo could possibly be seen as the promotion's premier "power couple." Cody is currently the TNT Champion while Brandi is still the Chief Brand Officer of AEW.

The couple have been married for nearly 9 years after tying the knot in September 2013 and have one child together. The Rhodes family also have one season of a reality show that gave fans a behind the scenes look at their life. But where did this love story begin?

Cody Rhodes met Brandi Rhodes during their time in WWE

Both husband and wife were involved with WWE at the time that they met and began dating. Cody Rhodes was wrestling under his Stardust persona while Brandi was a ring announcer named Eden.

During a 2017 interview with Raj Giri of WrestlingInc, Brandi told a bit of the story.

"I had been there for a minute, and Cody hadn’t really shown much interest in me at all, and then all of a sudden, he became extremely fascinated with me. He would just surround himself around me all the time."

Apparently Brandi was slightly apprehensive at first, but eventually decided to give him a chance.

"Finally he started asking me to come hang out with him and I said no many times because it’s a work environment. It probably took around a month for me to go out with him, and after that the rest is as they say history because I feel that we ended up spending everyday together after that."

Looking at the couple today it's almost unbelievable to imagine them apart. Cody and Brandi aren't the first couple to meet in WWE. Like couples such as Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, they are seemingly gearing up to be the most dominant power couple in wrestling.

Cody and Brandi have achieved far more in AEW than they ever could in WWE

The Rhodes' time in WWE could be seen as subpar compared to their work in AEW. Cody Rhodes was last given a gimmick that was a lesser copy of his brother's far more successful Goldust character. Brandi was a ring announcer yet not involved in any story angles.

Since being in AEW the couple have flourished. If Cody Rhodes went by another name in WWE and wasn't the son of Dusty Rhodes, fans would likely not have recognized him. The two have truly reinvented themselves and so much more could be in store for Mr. and Mrs. Rhodes.

