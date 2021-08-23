How did Adam Cole and Britt Baker meet?

Adam Cole and Britt Baker met on the popular dating app Bumble. Britt Baker confirmed this during an interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2020.

Cole and Baker are celebrating their four-year anniversary this year. They are both currently active in wrestling, with Adam Cole on NXT and Britt Baker on AEW as the AEW Women's World Champion.

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. described her first encounter with Adam Cole on Bumble:

"So, because we’re both wrestlers, but we actually met on Bumble, a dating app. I was in Hershey, PA for a dental school conference and he came on Bumble but it just didn’t look like him because he had his hair back and normal clothes on and anytime I’ve ever seen him in a wrestling ring he’s like soaking wet, his hair is dripping wet, he has no clothes on, pro-wrestling, right? And it said his name was Austin, so for me, I’m like, this guy looks so familiar but I don’t know Austin and then it finally clicked and we started talking from there, and then it took us awhile to go on a date, I was kind of hesitant because he’s not the most likable character on TV and is kind of evil, but it was after New Japan, when he got home from New Japan, we went on a date, and it was ever since then, and now I live in Orlando with him," Britt Baker said. (h/t 411 Mania)

Is Adam Cole joining Britt Baker at All Elite Wrestling?

Speculation is running rife at the moment that Adam Cole could potentially be AEW bound. Cole, who lost to Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver 36, had reportedly not re-signed a contract before the event. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon also reportedly had him come to a recent taping of Friday Night Smackdown to discuss new terms.

Whether Cole joins AEW remains to be seen at this time, but it could see him link up with Britt Baker on the road with the company. For him, it probably makes perfect sense, but WWE appears to be putting up a fight to keep the master of the 'Bay Bay' tied down.

CM Punk joined the ranks of AEW last week, with Daniel Bryan also speculated to join in the coming months. It would seem the perfect time for Adam Cole to move on to pastures new and become All Elite. Watch this space.

