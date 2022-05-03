How did Jon Moxley get married to Renee Paquette?

On April 9th 2022, AEW star Jon Moxley and former WWE announcer Renee Paquette celebrated their five-year anniversary as a married couple. The two are considered among the most wholesome duos in the wrestling industry.

After meeting each other in 2013 during their time in WWE, Moxley and Paquette began dating and eventually let their romance blossom into a full-blown public relationship. The pair officially tied the knot on April 9th, 2017.

However, the story of how they got married is a little more interesting than one might suspect. There wasn't a huge ceremony, nor was there any major coverage within the industry. All in all, it was a very low-key affair.

Moxley and Paquette got married in Las Vegas, Nevada. Not at a drive-in chapel like many marriages in Vegas, but in their own house. The two secretly wed in the early hours of the morning and didn't reveal that they had gotten married until a few days later.

In fact, it was eagle-eyed viewers of Monday Night Raw and Talking Smack in April 2017 who noticed the two were wearing wedding rings. This led to Paquette confirming that she had married Moxley on her social media pages.

Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette became parents in 2021

After becoming husband and wife in 2017, Moxley and Paquette became parents in June 2021 after Paquette gave birth to their baby girl, Nora Murphy.

Renee Paquette @ReneePaquette Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom. (She’s absolutely incredible!! 🥰) I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley check it here- open.spotify.com/episode/0IFHhi… Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom. (She’s absolutely incredible!! 🥰) I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley check it here- open.spotify.com/episode/0IFHhi…

In the weeks following Nora's birth, the world got to see Moxley's skills as a podcast host when he took over Renee's show "The Sessions" while she got some well-needed rest.

The two have since moved from Las Vegas to Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, where they've settled down with baby Nora.

