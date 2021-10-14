Crowbar recently appeared on All Elite Wrestling on the October 6, 2021, episode of Dark Elevation. The former WWE and ECW wrestler lost to Joey Janela in what was a surprise appearance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The pipe-wielding star was also accompanied by ECW alumni The Blue Meanie for the match.

Crowbar has performed for WWE, ECW and TNA throughout his career, but how long was Crowbar part of WCW?

He joined WCW (World Championship Wrestling) in 1999 and was released from the company in March 2001. His release came right before WCW's sale to Vince McMahon's company.

During his time with WCW, Crowbar racked up a greater championship haul than for any other company that he performed in.

Crowbar fondly remembers his Hardcore Championship match against Terry Funk and discussed the match and its inspiration with Bodyslam:

"One of my favorite matches as a fan was Flair Vs Terry Funk, “I quit” match from 1989. I always describe this match as “Hardcore” before was even a wrestling term. This match drew me in and I instantly became a huge fan of both of these incredible wrestlers. I’m not a fan of random garbage and props being used as weapons: kendo sticks, sledge hammers, ball bats, pipes – hell I’ve seen some of the ridiculous stuff used as weapons in wrestling these days. This match was violent, but it made sense and told a story. Weapons were used – but the weapons were naturally occurring objects from ringside." Crowbar said. (h/t Bodyslam)

He also spoke with WWE.com on their "Where Are They Now?" series about his match with Funk:

"It was one of the first hardcore matches, they were fighting outside the ring, throwing each other over tables, using chairs, the microphone, everything. To have the opportunity to work with [Funk] was awesome, one of my favorite moments from my whole career." Crowbar (h/t WWE.com)

In recent years, Crowbar has wrestled sporadically on the independent scene, working for promotions such as GCW and East Coast Pro Wrestling.

Did Crowbar work with Daffney in WCW?

Allan @allan_cheapshot The time Daffney attempted to revive Crowbar and accidentally won the WCW Cruiserweight title. The time Daffney attempted to revive Crowbar and accidentally won the WCW Cruiserweight title. https://t.co/KkMBhJbtg8

Crowbar regularly worked with the late Daffney during his run with World Championship Wrestling. They were pitted in a faction which also consisted of David Flair.

One of the most memorable moments between Crowbar and Daffney came on the May 22, 2000 episode of Monday Night Nitro. The duo became co-Cruiserweight Champions the previous week, and were pitted against each other to be crowned the undisputed Cruiserweight Champion.

Former Cruiserweight Champion Chris Candido came out during the match and hit Crowbar with a piledriver. Daffney tried to revive him but inadvertently pinned him to become the champion and celebrated.

