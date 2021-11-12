AEW Full Gear takes place on Saturday, November 13. The event will emanate live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

As with every All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view since the company's inception, this one is also intriguing. There are currently ten matches announced on the card with the potential for some surprises.

So how much is AEW Full Gear PPV?

For the fans watching the United States, the event is available via Bleacher Report and will cost $49.99. Fans in the United Kingdom can watch it on Fite TV for $19.99. Of course, fans in India will be able to catch the action on Eurosport.

Here's a rundown of the current pay-per-view card:

Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero) & Jamie Hayter w/ Rebel and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Hikaru Shida & Thunder Rosa

Darby Allin w/ Sting vs. MJF w/ Wardlow

CM Punk vs. Eddie Kingston

PAC & Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo w/ José the Assistant

Christian Cage and Jurassic Express vs. Superkliq (Adam Cole and The Young Bucks) w/ Brandon Cutler in a Falls Count Anywhere match

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz) vs. Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) and American Top Team in a 10-man tag team Minnesota Street Fight

The Lucha Brothers w/ Alex Abrahantes (c) vs. FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championship

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D w/ Jamie Hayter & Rebel (c) vs. Tay Conti w/ Anna Jay for the AEW Women's Championship

Miro vs. Bryan Danielson in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator

Kenny Omega w/ The Elite (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page w/ Dark Order for the AEW World Championship

AEW Full Gear 2021 will start at 8 PM EST/7 PM CT/5 PM PST in the United States of America. Internationally, the event will begin at 1 AM in the United Kingdom and 6:30 AM IST in India.

Will Bray Wyatt appear at AEW Full Gear 2021?

The industry has been buzzing about Bray Wyatt joining AEW since WWE released him in the summer. His 90-day non-compete clause is over, rendering him free to work anywhere.

This week, it was reported that Bray Wyatt would be featured in an upcoming horror movie in collaboration with Callosum Studios owner Jason Baker. The latter played a pivotal behind-the-scenes role for Wyatt in WWE.

There has been no mention of Wyatt's future in pro-wrestling. But Tony Khan has a reputation for bringing in new recruits to their pay-per-views. All eyes will be on AEW Full Gear to see if The Fiend will rise once again.

