How much is MJF's coin worth?

On June 17, 2021, AEW star MJF became the first-ever wrestler to launch his own cryptocurrency.

The launch of the new MJF cryptocurrency came as a total surprise to wrestling fans and they were curious to know what the coin is all about.

Its been 5 months since Maxwell Jacob Friedman launched his own coin. So, let us take a look at how much a MJF coin is worth?

Well, a single MJF coin is worth around a little more than $2. The coin is digital money that exists only in electronic form.

The $MJF coin was launched on Rally and is currently available for fans to purchase. The Salt of the Earth recently shared a tweet about the news in which he shared a helpful guide for investors to learn more about the coin.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF



Bitcoin? Garbage.



$MJF COIN? ...



Better than you and you know it!



Click the link after reading.

Maxwell currently has a total of 2352 supporters and 8770 total transactions on Rally, which is an impressive number for the recently launched coin. Fans can buy $MJF coins by visiting the official website of Rally.

Maxwell has specifically mentioned that his current promotion, AEW, isn't directly involved in this deal. In his tweet, MJF stated that he will be providing special giveaways by recognizing top coin holders. He added that the coin will be helpful for holders to exchange the currency without paying any fee for the service.

MJF blasts his opponent Darby Allin by calling him "second best"

MJF and Darby Allin are set to lock horns in a one-on-one match at AEW Full Gear 2021 on November 13th at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Just a day before the match, Darby Allin rallied up his fans by stating that he will do great things come this Saturday.

However, MJF doesn't seem to agree with Allin's statement, as he mocked The Daredevil by retweeting that he will always be the second-best.

"Lol. You’ll always be second best," tweeted MJF

Wrestling fans have been waiting for this bout as the two stars are being touted as future AEW champions. The build-up to this match has created a lot of tension between Allin and Maxwell as both of them went all in to gain the upper hand psychologically. Now it's time for wrestling fans to find out who will gain supremacy as the best young star of the promotion.

