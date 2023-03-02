AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy certainly portrays one of the most unique gimmicks in professional wrestling. His nonchalance has either been loved or disliked by the wrestling community. Despite his character's silly nature, a talented professional wrestler is behind the shades.

Cassidy has been one of the more featured stars during AEW's run since 2019, but was he always successful before AEW? Born on May 4, 1984, Orange Cassidy came up with the gimmick well before he joined the Jacksonville-based wrestling promotion.

The 38-year-old initially wrestled under a mask for the Chikara promotion but started working without a mask starting 10 years ago. It was then that the current All-Atlantic Champion honed his skills all over the world with the Orange Cassidy gimmick.

He also started teaming up with current Best Friends stablemate Chuck Taylor. Cassidy joined the group in mid-2019 and has been aligned with them ever since. All three members have been staples of AEW, with Orange Cassidy booked as one of its top faces.

AEW started with a world championship, a women's championship, and a set of tag team titles. It then added the TNT Championship, which has had some questionable bookings over the last two years.

Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky traded the belt a few times. In the last nine months, Samoa Joe, Wardlow, and Darby Allin have all had mediocre reigns.

The All-Atlantic Championship was introduced in 2022 and featured a tournament of international stars. Miro, Ethan Page, PAC, and Malakai Black all vied for the title, with PAC winning the title. The Welsh Superstar held the belt for over 100 days before losing it to Orange Cassidy in October 2022.

Orange Cassidy's All-Atlantic Title reign has been very busy.

The denim-clad star has held the title for over 130 days since then, defending it regularly. The win over PAC also marked Cassidy's first official title win while a member of the AEW roster.

What makes his ownership of the All-Atlantic Title unique is that he carries the belt in a backpack. Most other champions carry it over their shoulders or around their waists.

Cassidy's latest successful defense was against the towering Big Bill on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite. Before that match, he had put the title on the line over 10 times, including wins over Preston Vance, Katsuyori Shibata, Kip Sabian, and Jay Lethal.

In a promotion that wants its champions front and center each week, Orange Cassidy and the All-Atlantic Title have been exactly that since October. The champion has put the gold on the line almost every week on either Dynamite or Rampage.

He even put the title on the line against his stablemate Trent Beretta in December 2022. While the TNT Championship might be presented as AEW's initial mid-card title, the All-Atlantic belt has been put up for grabs more than the TNT Title.

With a title win over Big Bill, who might be next in line for the man with the hardest fake strikes in wrestling? If he holds the title until Double or Nothing in May, he will likely be in a big match at the AEW event.

