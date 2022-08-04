How to pre-order AEW Fight Forever?

All Elite Wrestling has announced the launch of their official video game titled 'AEW Fight Forever'. They have collaborated with legendary game publisher THQ Nordic to release what is their first major venture into the gaming market.

Kenny Omega, a gamer himself and one of AEW's top stars, revealed that he wanted to make the video game a reality for a long time. In an interview, he stated that what the team came up with was the best wrestling game available.

“One of the first things I did after signing with AEW was to ask Tony Khan to let me help assemble the best gaming team on the planet, to make the best wrestling game ever.” (h/t TJR Wrestling)

The game is available for pre-order at the time of writing. If you are sold on Omega's words and want to give it a go, but don't know how to pre-order it, we got you covered.

All Elite Wrestling's Fight Forever is available for pre-order on https://aew.thqnordic.com/. On the website, press the 'pre-order' button and choose which device you are ordering it for. The game is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S. Xbox ONE, Nintendo Switch and PC.

What are the features of AEW Fight Forever?

All Elite Wrestling recently released Fight Forever's trailer, which debuted to critical acclaim. The game promises a healthy mixture of nostalgia and modern-day touches. It also has an online co-op platform that will allow participating players to execute complex tag team moves with simple button presses.

The full released list of features in Fight Forever can be found below.

Match Types:

Single Matches

Tag-Team

3-Way

4-Way

Ladder Matches

Casino Battle Royale

Falls Count Anywhere

Unsanctioned Lights-Out (allows use of weapons)

Exploding Barbed Wire Death Matches

Career Mode

Wide Range of Customization Modes

Custom Wrestlers (attire and appearance)

Custom Move-Sets

Custom Entrances

Custom Teams

Custom Arenas

Online Multiplayer

Leaderboards

WWE's 2K games will go head-to-head with Fight Forever once the latter officially launches. Will you be giving the new game a try?

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far