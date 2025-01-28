How did Triple H capitalize on Tony Khan’s missed multi-million dollar opportunity on RAW? Know the backstory

WWE CCO Triple H has been one of the most praised executives in the industry right now. He has been booking hot feuds for many months right now. Since RAW's shift from the USA Network to Netflix, he has started 2025 with a huge headstart. Tonight's show ended with Cody Rhodes and CM Punk delivering one of the best promos.

When these megastars were All Elite, they were booked as huge threats, but their run was short-lived. The reigning WWE Champion left AEW after three years, while CM Punk was fired after he got into backstage fights in 2023. The Second City Saint was one of the top draws for the Tony Khan-led company, but certain circumstances led to their departure.

In the latest edition of RAW, the duo had a fiery confrontation in which Punk told Rhodes that he would win the Royal Rumble and challenge the latter for the American Nightmare. The brilliant promo proved why the two stars staying in AEW could have benefitted the company. However, Triple H is capitalizing on the opportunity now.

Former AEW name claims WWE Champion's spot is still empty in the company even after Triple H has booked them well

The reigning WWE Champion was a huge name in his former company, but he wasn't the top star. He is currently one of the company's top attractions, and the Triple H-led creative has also booked them all.

Last year, former AEW announcer Kevin Kelly took to X/Twitter and claimed that Cody was the 'face of the company' because he used to manage major aspects of the company's business.

"The one spot @AEW has yet to fill is the one @CodyRhodes held down. He wasn’t just the top guy but he was the face of the company. THE Goodwill Ambassador. Ticket issue? Special request? Cody took care of it. Talent comes and goes but replacing Cody means so much more," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes returns to the Jacksonville-based promotion in the future.

