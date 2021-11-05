On November 13th, AEW will present its fourth and final pay-per-view of the year, Full Gear 2021.

Emanating live from the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, Full Gear 2021 is touted as one of AEW's biggest pay-per-views as the card is stacked with great matches.

Fans worldwide are eagerly waiting for November 13th. Find out where you can watch Full Gear 2021 from different parts of the world.

How to watch AEW Full Gear 2021 in India and the US?

The broadcasting rights to air AEW Full Gear 2021 in the US is with Bleacher Report. Full Gear will air on B/R Live at 8 PM EST/7 PM Central/5 PM PST.

Eurosports India recently signed a deal with AEW, which hands them the rights to all AEW shows in India. Indian fans will be able to watch the show at 5 AM on November 14th on the Eurosports TV channel.

AEW Full Gear 2021 streaming in rest of the world

For Full Gear 2021, Fite TV will provide worldwide online streaming apart from in the US and India.

Fite TV will be presenting the show in four different languages: English, French, Spanish, and German.

The updated match card for AEW Full Gear 2021

Tony Khan is stacking up some great entertaining bouts for AEW Full Gear 2021.

The main event will see AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defend his title against Adam 'Hangman' Page.

Another eye-catching match will be the title defense of AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker against Tay Conti.

Here are some of the other bouts set to feature that night.

Miro vs. Bryan Danielson (Finals of the AEW Title Eliminator Tournament)

Inner Circle vs. American Top Team with Dan Lambert (Minneapolis Street Fight)

Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes with Arn Anderson & PAC

Lucha Bros (c) vs. FTR (AEW Tag-Team Titles)

Darby Allin vs. MJF

There are still major names missing from the AEW Full Gear 2021 match card. Fans will be curious to know about the opponents for CM Punk and Adam Cole. Keep an eye on the upcoming episodes of AEW to find out their fate.

