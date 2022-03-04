How to watch AEW Revolution 2022 online?

AEW Revolution will take place on March 6 live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. It will be All Elite Wrestling's first major pay-per-view of 2022, and it promises to be an exciting, action-packed event.

Tony Khan's promotion is pulling out all the stops to ensure the event goes down in the history books. Several dream matches will take place, as well as some rivalry-busting bouts.

Here is the card for this Sunday's stacked AEW Revolution pay-per-view:

Hook vs. QT Marshall (Pre-Show)

Kris Statlander vs. Leyla Hirsch (Pre-Show)

"Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship

CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar Match

Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. (c) vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's World Championship

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson

Keith Lee vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks vs. Wardlow vs. Christian Cage OR Ethan Page in a Face of the Revolution Ladder match for a future AEW TNT Championship match

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) (c) vs. reDRagon (Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) in a Three-Way match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Tay Conti for the AEW TBS Championship

A.H.F.O. (Andrade El Ídolo, Isiah Kassidy, and Matt Hardy) vs. Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Sting

So how can you watch AEW Revolution 2022 online?

The event will air via Bleacher Report on the Bleacher Report app in the United States of America and can be streamed live on FITE TV internationally. It will cost $49.99 for fans in the USA and $19.99 for fans internationally.

Only a handful of tickets remain available for AEW Revolution 2022

Sun • Mar 06 • 7:30 PM

Addition Financial Arena, Orlando, FL



Available Tickets => 272

Current Setup/Capacity => 7,703

Tickets Distributed => 7,431 (96.5%)



Last night a bunch of new seats opened up. Only the red sections haven't.

Tickets for the big event this Sunday are almost sold out as AEW fans look to be a part of the weekend thrill in Orlando.

According to Ticketmaster, only a little over 100 tickets remain. This happened after All Elite Wrestling arranged more seats to meet the demand. The event is projected to be highly profitable for Tony Khan and his team.

Not only will Revolution be taking place at the venue, but Rampage and an AEW Fan Fest will also be taking place in the lead-up. Tickets remain available for Rampage, but the Fan Fest is sold out.

Which match are you most looking forward to this weekend? Let us know in the comments section below.

