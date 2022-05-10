AEW Dynamite vs. WWE RAW - How All Elite Wrestling can outshine Cody Rhodes vs. Theory?

This week's edition of WWE Raw didn't disappoint after a successful WrestleMania Backlash premium live event last night. Monday's show featured some spectacular matches, including Theory squaring off against Cody Rhodes for the United States Championship.

Rhodes and Theory put on a show while displaying their entire repertoire. The American Nightmare was on a roll as he executed the Cody Cutter and Disaster Kick on the United States Champion. However, Seth Rollins became involved in the end by attacking the former at ringside. Despite the interference, all three stars were presented strongly.

The Prodigal Son and Rollins were able to write another chapter of their heated rivalry. Meanwhile, Theory retained his title in classic heel fashion.

With that said, Tony Khan and crew will look to outclass the aforementioned match on RAW, as they have a spectacular lineup of in-ring action on AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite's bet to top the WWE RAW match between Rhodes and Theory

This week's Dynamite will be super stacked as some of the best wrestlers in the company will be featured on the show. These matches will be AEW's opportunity to outshine the WWE RAW match between Rhodes and Theory.

A battle of similar styles will occur as Jeff Hardy squares off against Darby Allin in the Owen Hart Foundation tournament quarterfinals. Both competitors love to utilize high-risk moves and have similar face-painted presentations. This will be a generational match as fans look forward to seeing who the real "daredevil" is.

In another quarterfinal matchup, Dax Harwood and Adam Cole will lock horns to produce a potential classic as they possess contrasting styles. Cole is a high-flyer who can also execute technical moves, similar to his idol Shawn Michaels. Harwood, meanwhile, is a Bret Hart guy who employs a hard-hitting style.

With the FTW Championship on the line, Ricky Starks and Jungle Boy could wrestle a banger as they will use their speed to their advantage. The duo can also be all-around competitors while displaying their exceptional agility.

These selected matches have the best shot at surpassing the United States Championship match on WWE RAW. The experience of the stars involved will play an important role in putting up a spectacle this Wednesday on TBS.

