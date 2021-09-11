"I feel like I have something to prove to myself"- Ruby Soho talks about her goal in AEW

AEW's latest signee, Ruby Soho, recently stated that she is yet to showcase her potential, despite being in the industry for the last 11 years.

Speaking on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, Ruby Soho declared she has something to prove to herself and pro wrestling fans. The former WWE Superstar stated she's isn't wasting the given opportunity and wants to capitalize on it by becoming the AEW Women's Champion:

"Now, I am free to be who I wanna be to have this newfound confidence because of the AEW fans. You know, because of my killer entrance music. I have this confidence that I feel like I want to capitalize on, and I want to show the world who I am and what I haven't yet to accomplish, even in the last 11 years. And, you know, that's going to start with capitalizing on my opportunity that I was able to gain in the casino Battle Royale. I'm going after the AEW Women's World Championship, and I am just hitting the ground running, you know, I was able to gain this opportunity. I was fortunate enough to come out on top amongst incredible athletes, and I don't intend on wasting that opportunity. I feel like I have something to prove to myself, I have something to prove to pro wrestling fans, and I think I'm gonna do that by becoming your next at AEW Women's World Champion," Ruby Soho said.

.@realrubysoho is the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale at #AEWAllOut! pic.twitter.com/b92fw7jXgk — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021

Soho made a jaw-dropping AEW debut by entering last in the Women's Casino Battle Royale. She gave a few buzzworthy confrontations with top-tier stars before eliminating Thunder Rosa to win the match.

The former member of the Riott Squad was underutilized in WWE. Ruby Soho has got all the credentials in the world to be a top female star, and AEW may exactly be the place she needs to thrive in the business.

Who is Ruby Soho facing in AEW?

Ruby Soho has made it clear that she's chasing Dr. Britt Baker's Women's Championship. The former WWE Superstar had a headstart last week when she defeated Jamie Hayter. On Friday night Rampage, she was victorious in a Trios match involving Dr. Britt Baker.

With the Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite in New York fast approaching, the promotion can book a massive title match between Baker and Soho for the event.

Also Read

Do you think Ruby Soho will fulfill her dream by becoming the next AEW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

QT Marshall told us why his storyline with The Bunny was dropped. Check it out right here.

Edited by Angana Roy