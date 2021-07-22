"I'm having fun" - Eddie Kingston on working with Jon Moxley in AEW

Wrestling fans are still hopeful for that eventual buddy cop movie between Eddie Kingston and former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report to discuss all things AEW. When asked who his favorite opponent has been in AEW, Kingston didn't hesitate to say Jon Moxley. But he also revealed that he had fun both fighting and teaming with him.

"Jon Moxley. Teaming up with him and fighting him has been fun," Eddie Kingston said. "Fighting The Young Bucks is great because you get to see that little bit of fear in their eyes as you're hitting them. That's a lot of fun. Honestly, everyone I have been in the ring with at AEW has been fun because I'm on national television, baby. I'm having fun."

"Kevin Owens is one of my favorites" - Eddie Kingston

As far as people outside of AEW are concerned, Eddie Kingston mentioned several names in other companies he enjoyed either working against or tagging up with. He pointed to names such as Josh Alexander, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens.

"On the independents, it was guys like Josh Alexander and Samoa Joe, teaming with Homicide, who is my mentor," Eddie Kingston said. "Overseas, you have guys like Trent Seven and Cara Noir, who I think the world of in the ring. I was in the ring with WALTER. There are so many guys and I know I am missing a lot from this list and I apologize to all of them, but there were so many guys in the independents who I enjoyed working with. Some of them are with the competition now. Kevin Owens is one of my favorites."

