"I have messed lives up everywhere" - Sting once confessed infidelity to his ex-wife

WWE Hall of Famer Sting recalled the time when he confessed his infidelity to his wife at the peak of his career and how he felt about it.

Sting is a legend due to his amazing achievements throughout his wrestling career. The Icon has also competed in several major promotions, achieving prominence in WCW at first, then having a great run in TNA (nka Impact Wrestling).

The Stinger once opened up on his personal life during his appearance on the Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia. The Icon recalled the time when he was at he confessed to his wife that he cheated on her and how he found God in the process. Here is what he disclosed about the situation:

“I confessed everything to my ex-wife. I was honest and truthful. It was horrendous, it was one of the worst moments of my life watching her life blood just come out of her almost, it was just horrendous. God at that point, I said, “Okay, I have given God lip service,” I literally said this prayer. And I had, nothing was real to me. finally August of 1998 when I realized there’s no amount of money, no amount of power, no drug, no woman, no man, no doctor, nothing, nothing is going to fix this horrendous deep dark despair and I have messed lives up everywhere." [H/T Fightful]

Sting admitted how the revelation affected his lifestyle

The aforementioned revelation to his wife was made by Sting back in 1998, when he was at the peak of his career, being one of the top guys in WCW. Following the revelation of infidelity to his wife, Stinger admitted his lifestyle changed overnight:

"I cannot fix this on my own. I need some supernatural and I said, “God, I surrender my life to you." So that’s what happened to me in August of 1998 when I was at the very peak of my career. Muscle relaxers, pain relievers, alcohol, women, a lifestyle, even language that comes out of my mouth, everything changed radically overnight, and I was watching friends die from this kind of lifestyle over the years.” [H/T Fightful]

Expand Tweet

Fast forward from 1998 to right now, The Icon is one of the most respected figures in the wrestling world and is set to wrestle at one of the biggest wrestling events in history, AEW All In, in his 60s. Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for him.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot