"I have unfinished business in wrestling" - Former WWE name makes bold statement before imminent return

A former WWE name has stated that they have a lot of unfinished business in the wrestling industry ahead of their in-ring return coming up at the end of May.

The name in question is Tessa Blanchard, who hasn't wrestled since losing a two-out-of-three falls match to Miranda Alize at a UWW show in December 2022. Before that, she had successful runs in both Impact Wrestling and AAA, as well as taking part in the 2017 WWE Mae Young Classic tournament.

Speaking to Mike McGuire on "McGuire on Wrestling," Tessa admitted that she is really looking forward to coming back to the ring after a lengthy absence, where she will be part of the XPW event, "Broken, Beat and Scarred" on May 27.

"First of all, I can't even express how thankful I am. The fans have been so accepting. Even today, the fans are chanting 'Tessa, Tessa.' That always feels great, especially being away for so long. I always want a lot more. I feel I have unfinished business in wrestling. I'm 27 years old and I do feel confident that I'm one of the best there is and I can go with the best. I won't stop pushing for that, but I have other things going on too."

She added:

"I think it's important to have that balance of knowing who you are outside of the business because the business isn't always going to be there for you and it's very unforgiving. It will recycle people left and right. I know who Tessa is without wrestling, which makes me more dangerous when I go back to wrestling." (H/T Fightful)

XPW Wrestling

XPW PRESENTS

BROKEN,BEAT & SCARRED



🎟 GET TICKETS NOW:

tinyurl.com/8ut5w9n2



-Saturday May 27

- The Heart Ball Room

- Newark, NJ

-8pm



STREAMING

BREAKING: JUST IN CASE YOU MISSED IT. TESSA BLANCHARD IS SIGNED TO A MULTI SHOW DEAL. DEBUTING AT XPW PRESENTS BROKEN,BEAT & SCARRED - Saturday May 27 - The Heart Ball Room - Newark, NJ - 8pm

Blanchard signed a multi-show deal with XPW, meaning that she will be a mainstay of the promotion for the foreseeable future.

Tessa Blanchard's father is WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard

When AEW first started, some expected Tessa Blanchard to be a huge part of the women's division for two main reasons. Firstly, she was a part of the original All In event in 2018, where she defeated current All Elite Wrestling stars Madison Rayne and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., as well as current WWE Superstar Chelsea Green.

The other reason is that her father, the legendary Tully Blanchard, became a member of the AEW roster in 2019. The WWE Hall of Famer was Shawn Spears' manager when he first appeared in the promotion, and would later go on to work with MJF, FTR, and Wardlow as a member of The Pinnacle.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists "I'm no longer with AEW or Ring of Honor or any subsidiaries thereof. —



I would imagine that my wrestling career is probably over other than doing autograph shows & things like we did in Nashville.”



- Tully Blanchard

(via Two Man Power Trip) "I'm no longer with AEW or Ring of Honor or any subsidiaries thereof. —I would imagine that my wrestling career is probably over other than doing autograph shows & things like we did in Nashville.”- Tully Blanchard(via Two Man Power Trip) https://t.co/eqFmShm9BQ

Unfortunately, for Tessa, her AEW career, which at one point seemed inevitable, never came to be. This was partly down to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as a series of bullying and racism allegations ledged by multiple female wrestlers.

The most notable was Puerto Rican performer La Rosa Negra, who stated that Tessa used a racial slur and spat in her face. Blanchard denied the allegations, and while La Rosa Negra confirmed the incident took place, they have reportedly made amends.

