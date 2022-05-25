"Very original"- Female wrestling veteran opens up about her relationship with AEW star Samoa Joe (Exclusive)

Samoa Joe is one of the most reputed stars in the realm of professional wrestling today. With more than two decades in the business, Joe has earned laurels from fans around the globe and industry veterans alike.

One such veteran to laud "The Destroyer" for his accomplishments and work ethic is 20-year wrestling veteran SoCal Val. The former IMPACT Wrestling star spoke with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling recently to discuss a wide variety of topics.

When asked about Joe, SoCal Val explained her relationship with him and what makes him stand out in the industry:

"I love Samoa Joe. A very good friend of mine. I think Joe is one of those people that just wherever he winds up, it's to their success. He's just a star." (7.52-8.06)

The female veteran further pointed out the originality that Joe brings to the table:

"Just so happens to be a really good person who has great ideas and knows the business in and out. There's no one like Samoa Joe. He is very original and I'm very proud of what he is doing and anything he does, I support him." (8.06-8.20)

Check out the entire interview below:

Samoa Joe has been red hot since his ROH return and AEW debut

Joe set the pro wrestling community ablaze when he returned to his old stomping grounds in Ring of Honor on the 1st of April. He showed up at the end of the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, coming face-to-face with Jay Lethal before choking out Sonjay Dutt.

Ever since making his debut, Joe has put the AEW roster on notice and delivered some splendid matches with the likes of Trent Baretta, Minoru Suzuki and Johnny Elite to name a few.

The Samoan Submission Machine has advanced to the semifinals of the Owen Hart Memorial Men's Tournament and will be taking on Kyle O'Reilly to secure a spot in the finals. Fans can catch that match tonight on AEW Dynamite.

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell